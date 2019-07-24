News
Man Arrested For DUI After Crashing Into Front Of NE OKC Home
Wednesday, July 24th 2019, 8:39 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle into a northeast Oklahoma City home, police said.
According to authorities, around 4:55 a.m., the driver, identified as Lonnie Hunt, crashed through the front door of a home near Northeast 50th Street and North Kelley Avenue.
No one was injured in this incident, police said.
This is a developing story.