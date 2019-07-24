

UPS' initiative is a response to the growth in online shopping, as well as pressure to speed its delivery speeds. On Tuesday, the company also said it is adding 12,000 new package pickup locations inside CVS, The Michaels Co. and Advance Auto Parts stores. The new locations will bring to 21,000 the number of pickup points UPS has in the U.S. and to 40,000 globally. And starting Jan. 1, the company will offer pickup and delivery services seven days a week, adding service on Sundays.