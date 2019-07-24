Rogers Co. FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Open
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - FEMA's final disaster recovery center in Rogers County will open Wednesday morning.
The center will be in the county building on Brady Street in Claremore. FEMA officials will be on site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.
Five other disaster centers will opening this week across Oklahoma.
Rogers County
Rogers County Building
416 S. Brady
Claremore, OK 74017
Four days only
Opens July 24 at 10 a.m.
Closes COB July 27
Kay County
Ponca City Chamber of Commerce
420 E. Grand Ave.
Ponca City, OK 74601
Five days only
Opens July 25 at 10 a.m.
Closes COB July 29
Kingfisher County
Kingfisher County Fairgrounds
300 S. 13th St.
Kingfisher, OK 73750
Five days only
Opens July 26 at 10 a.m.
Closes COB July 30
Le Flore County
Spiro Civic Ctr.
600 W. Broadway
Spiro, OK 74959
Five days only
Opens July 26 at 10 a.m.
Closes COB July 30
Alfalfa County
Alfalfa County Fairgrounds
602 W. 5th St.
Cherokee, OK 73728
Two days only
Opens July 30 at 10 a.m.
Closes COB Aug. 1
Woods County
Woods Fairgrounds – Women’s Bldg.
43294 Harper Rd.
Alva, OK 73717
Three days only
Opens August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Closes COB August 7