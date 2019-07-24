ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - FEMA's final disaster recovery center in Rogers County will open Wednesday morning. 

The center will be in the county building on Brady Street in Claremore. FEMA officials will be on site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. 

Five other disaster centers will opening this week across Oklahoma. 

 

Rogers County

Rogers County Building

416 S. Brady

Claremore, OK 74017

Four days only

Opens July 24 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB July 27

 

Kay County

Ponca City Chamber of Commerce

420 E. Grand Ave.

Ponca City, OK 74601

Five days only

Opens July 25 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB July 29

 

Kingfisher County

Kingfisher County Fairgrounds

300 S. 13th St.

Kingfisher, OK 73750

Five days only

Opens July 26 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB July 30

 

Le Flore County

Spiro Civic Ctr.

600 W. Broadway

Spiro, OK 74959

Five days only

Opens July 26 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB July 30

 

Alfalfa County

Alfalfa County Fairgrounds

602 W. 5th St.

Cherokee, OK 73728

Two days only

Opens July 30 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB Aug. 1

 

Woods County

Woods Fairgrounds – Women’s Bldg.

43294 Harper Rd.

Alva, OK 73717

Three days only

Opens August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB August 7

 

 

 