Moore Homicide Suspect Arrested Overnight In North Central Texas
Wednesday, July 24th 2019, 3:57 AM CDT
Moore homicide suspect was arrested overnight Wednesday in north central Texas, officials confirm.
According to authorities, 21-year-old Jacob Barber was taken into custody in Denton County.
Jacob is accused of stabbing his father, 48-year-old Glenn Allen Barber Jr.
Authorities said on Sunday, Glenn was found dead inside of his Moore home. Police named Jacob as a suspect early in the investigation, and have been searching for him for the past few days.
Glenn was the children's pastor for First Moore Baptist Church.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.