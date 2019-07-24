Moore homicide suspect was arrested overnight Wednesday in north central Texas, officials confirm. 

According to authorities, 21-year-old Jacob Barber was taken into custody in Denton County. 

Jacob is accused of stabbing his father, 48-year-old Glenn Allen Barber Jr. 

Authorities said on Sunday, Glenn was found dead inside of his Moore home. Police named Jacob as a suspect early in the investigation, and have been searching for him for the past few days. 

Glenn was the children's pastor for First Moore Baptist Church. 

