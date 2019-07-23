Your 2 Cents: Housing Migrant Children At Fort Sill
Actor George Takei of "Star Trek" fame was wrong when he took to Twitter to encourage protesters, and claimed the government is setting up a "concentration camp" at Fort Sill in Lawton to hold migrant children. I toured it when they did the same thing five years ago, and the kids, mainly teenagers, were well taken care of.
Here's what you had to say:
Terri first, "I so agree with your 2 cents last night."
From Jim in Newalla, "These protesters were nowhere to be found when this same thing occurred under Obama. Funny how they suddenly care now."
And Pam in Mustang said, "Question for the protesters: What do you want done with these kids? Do you have a better solution?"
Danna answered with this, "How about NOT separating them from their families?"
And Joyce wrote, "Temporary housing with parents is one thing for weeks. But without parents for months and months, is not humane. They must be processed in a timely manner!"
Jake in Ada, "Why do people just make this out that children are ripped away from families. They families actually do have choice in the manner. They are allowed to turn around and go back."
Renea in Shawnee wrote, "I don't have the answer to this, but I have enough common sense to know adding more trauma is not helpful."
And finally, this from Sondra, "But Kelly you are being logical and practical. Where is your hysteria?"
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.