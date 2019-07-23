Victim Chases Down Suspect After OKC Road Rage Incident
OKLAHOMA CITY - The victim in a bizarre road rage incident said while she feared for her life, she was not going to let her accused attacker get away with what he did.
"Your adrenaline gets pumping, and you know it's um, I probably shouldn't have followed him as far as I did, but at the same time, I didn't want him to get away with it. And I was mad," said the woman.
The woman, who works at OU’s Stephenson Cancer Center, was driving north on May Avenue on July 13, when a driver suddenly stopped in front of her at Northwest 12th Street. She said the man, police identified as 49-year-old Matthew Hines, shouted obscenities at her, before backing his truck into the front of her car at least three times. Hines then reportedly sped away from the scene.
“All kinds of language,” she said. “Um, and I in return flipped him off a bit, and I think it angered him some more.”
The victim managed to call 911.
Police eventually arrested Hines, who has a long criminal record dating back to 2003.