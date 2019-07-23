The county is asking the school district to retract the letter. According to the district, a new letter will be sent to parents that no longer uses scare tactics to request payment.

School lunch debts are affecting families across the country and have recently gained national attention. In May, after a Rhode Island school district reversed its decision to start serving cold sandwiches instead of hot lunches to students whose families owe lunch money, Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya offered to pay off their debts. And in June, a 9-year-old boy in Napa, California, used his allowance to pay off classmates' school lunch debts.

It's even becoming an issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.

"'School lunch debt' should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world," Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter. "When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals."