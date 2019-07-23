News
Thousands Without Power In Choctaw Area
Tuesday, July 23rd 2019, 11:03 AM CDT
Thousands of OG&E customers in Midwest City and Choctaw were without power Tuesday morning, according to OG&E's System Watch.
More than 5,100 customers in Midwest City and almost 2,800 customers in Choctaw reported power outages as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the power was restored in Midwest City.
OG&E officials said they were having issues with their substations and were working to get an estimated time of restoration.
