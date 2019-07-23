Thunder Officials Unveil New City Edition Uniform For 25th Anniversary of OKC Bombing
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Thunder officials gave a sneak peek of four new uniforms Tuesday morning for the 2019-20 season.
The City Edition uniform is a part of the new lineup. The City uniform aligns with the 25th anniversary of the April 19, 1995 bombing of he Alfred P. Murrah Building in downtown OKC.
Thunder officials said the uniform was designed in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.
According to officials, the uniform design has symbols that represent parts of the memorial. Across the chest of the jersey, "Oklahoma City" has a gold outline, just like the gold on the twin gates of time at the National Memorial. The time 9:01 and 9:03 appear within the vents of the shorts, representing the minute just before and after the bomb went off. The white on the shorts represents the reflection pool at the memorial, and the symbol of the survivor tree is on the waistband.
The back of the uniform will have a blue ribbon with "We Remember Those Who Were Changed Forever, April 19, 1995" written on it.
The Memorial City Edition uniform will be on display Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum.