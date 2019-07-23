News
OKC Police Searching For 2 Runaway Children
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said they're looking for two runaway kids Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the kids are expected to be near Southwest 90th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said three children got out of the house while their dad was asleep.
Officers said they found one child, but they are still looking for a 7-year-old and 10-year-old.
The children have been seen at a nearby McDonalds and CVS, according to authroities.
This is a developing story.