News
OKCPS To Begin Enrollment For 2019-2020 School Year
OKLAHOMA CITY - Enrollment begins at the end of July for Oklahoma City Public School students.
OKCPS officials said enrollment is from July 29 through August 2.
Parents will need a copy of their student's birth certificate, immunization records, and two proofs of residency to their child's school.
Parents can use the district's locator tool to find the right school to enroll in.
Below is a list of dates and times for enrollment:
Monday,
July 29th: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday,
July 30th: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday,
July 31st: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday,
August 1st: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday,
August 2nd: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Click here for more information.