One Year Later: Family Mourns Victim Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident
It’s been nearly a year since Aaron Parker Brown killed 30-year-old Travis Wetherell.
Wetherell was walking near 4th and Telephone Road when police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Police later learned that Brown was behind the wheel.
Brown was ultimately charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
In May, he took a plea deal to serve two 30-year prison sentences that will run concurrently.
Wetherell’s family said some days they feel like justice was served, and other times they still feel empty.
“Lost. Confused and just angry still about the whole situation,” said Lori Mears.
The victim was homeless, but he was also a father to two little boys.
Family struggled to pay for his funeral, but community members stepped in, and so did a funeral home.
Relatives were able to have a small service and thanked the community for what was contributed.
But now that Wetherell is gone, his sister says she doesn't see her nephews anymore.
Mears said her brother’s killer was under the influence at the time of the crash, and time hasn't healed their hearts.
“He (Aaron) still gets to breathe every day, my brother is gone. We won't get to know if he (Travis) was gonna get cleaned up and start having a normal life. We won't get to see his kids again,” said Mears.
Family said they don't know if they will ever be able to forgive Brown.
But hope one day they might be able to.