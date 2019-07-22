Supporters of the ban cite estimates that a quarter or more of all domestic cats in the U.S. have had the operation. Animal advocates believe it is cruel and unnecessary, however.

"For a cat, declawing is both psychologically and physically harmful," Becky Robinson, president and founder of Alley Cat Allies, a Bethesda, Maryland-based organization, told The Associated Press. "The surgery is traumatic, and the resulting disfigurement causes severe pain."

Although many vets supported the law, it was opposed by the New York State Veterinary Medical Society. The state's largest veterinary organization argued declawing should remain available as a last resort for cases where a feline's ability to scratch furniture and humans is a major problem or a health concern for the cat's owner.

"Medical decisions should be left to the sound discretion of fully trained, licensed and state-supervised professionals," the New York State Veterinary Medical Society said.

The law does allow veterinarians to continue to perform the procedure for medical reasons, such as infection or injury.

Similar declawing ban bills are pending in several states, including New Jersey, California and Massachusetts, according to The Paw Project, a California-based group that supports bans on declawing.