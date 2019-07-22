Oklahoma City, OK84° Feels like 83°
News
Authorities Respond To Reported Dog Attack In Moore
Monday, July 22nd 2019, 5:59 PM CDT
By: News9.com
Authorities are responding to a reported dog attack Monday in Moore.
This is said to be in the 1300 block of Anns Pl.
This is a developing story.
Sponsored Content
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
Sign-Up
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News 9
7401 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
405-843-6641
Our Lobby Hours
Monday-Friday
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Saturday-Sunday
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, Legal Notices, Ad Choices, Public Inspection File Contact, Public Inspection File, Closed Captioning Assistance