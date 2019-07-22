Former Oologah Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - A former Oologah Public School teacher was charged second-degree rape Monday, July 22 after investigators said he was having a sexual relationship with one of his students.
The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Bodine and an 18-year-old student had sex about twice a week for six months.
Investigators said that happened inside a room attached to a classroom.
The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said they have evidence to support the two were having sex both during school hours and after school.
Sheriff Scott Walton said the student graduated and went on to pursue her career. Investigators said her mom found her phone and discovered inappropriate conversations between the teacher and the teen.
When asked about those conversations, Walton said Bodine told investigators he was helping the student write an erotic novel.
“It’s evident that she was being groomed by this teacher with the expectations of a future together, marriage, and a life together,” Walton said.
News On 6 reached out to Bodine's lawyer but hasn't heard back.
Oologah Public Schools released this statement, July 22nd:
Oologah-Talala Public Schools was made aware in June of the investigation of Daniel Bodine. Mr. Bodine had been employed by the district this past year but voluntarily resigned his position as Special Education teacher in May to pursue other career possibilities. The school district is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. - Max Tanner, superintendent