OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have issued a silver alert for a missing man. 

According to authorities, Willi H. Jordan, a 63-year-old black male was last seen on July 3 near 250 block of NW 85th Street. 

According to report, Jordan is supposed to be receiving medical treatment three times a week but has not shown up for the treatments in two weeks. 

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact OKC Police. 

This is a developing story. 