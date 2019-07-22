News
OCPD Issue Silver Alert For Missing 63-Year-Old Man
Monday, July 22nd 2019, 11:03 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have issued a silver alert for a missing man.
According to authorities, Willi H. Jordan, a 63-year-old black male was last seen on July 3 near 250 block of NW 85th Street.
According to report, Jordan is supposed to be receiving medical treatment three times a week but has not shown up for the treatments in two weeks.
Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact OKC Police.
