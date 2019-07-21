OKLAHOMA CITY - A couple is in the hospital Sunday evening, after crashing their vehicle into a home in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. 

According to officials, the accident is near North MacArthur Avenue and Northwest Expressway. 

Warr Acres police said the driver made a U-turn and the brakes failed. The vehicle hit electrical poles and went through a fence before crashing into the house. 

No one inside the home was hurt. 

This is a developing story. 