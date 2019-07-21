News
Couple Taken To Hospital After Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Home
Sunday, July 21st 2019, 8:03 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A couple is in the hospital Sunday evening, after crashing their vehicle into a home in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to officials, the accident is near North MacArthur Avenue and Northwest Expressway.
Warr Acres police said the driver made a U-turn and the brakes failed. The vehicle hit electrical poles and went through a fence before crashing into the house.
No one inside the home was hurt.
This is a developing story.