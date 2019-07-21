OKLAHOMA CITY -  Moore Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious death. 

According the authorities, police are looking for 21-year-old Jacob Barber, who may be driving a white 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with Oklahoma place JBW904. 

Police said they do not know if Barber is armed and ask that anyone who locates him proceed with caution. 

A warrant for Barber arrest has not been issued. 

Anyone with information on Barber's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 405-793-5171. 

