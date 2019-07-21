News
Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Connection To Moore Suspicious Death
Sunday, July 21st 2019, 7:10 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Moore Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious death.
According the authorities, police are looking for 21-year-old Jacob Barber, who may be driving a white 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with Oklahoma place JBW904.
Police said they do not know if Barber is armed and ask that anyone who locates him proceed with caution.
A warrant for Barber arrest has not been issued.
Anyone with information on Barber's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 405-793-5171.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.