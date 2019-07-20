Oklahoma City Celebrates Apollo 11 Moon Landing Anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY - Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
From television specials, to rocket launches, Americans are commemorating our country's accomplishments.
“It was a time in America that was very difficult. Kind of like now. A lot of divisiveness and so forth. And that one event, the moon landing, really brought us together,” said Mike Brake, spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Astronomy Club.
Brake and the rest of the club members are hosting an event Saturday night at the Boathouse District, that is free and open to the public.
“This whole field of grass we’re gonna fill up with telescopes. We’ll have several tents with displays and some giveaways. And prizes for the kids and adults as well,” Brake said.
The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club is over 60-years old, and one of the largest astronomy clubs in the U.S.
“We’ve got about 200 members,” Brake added.
He said today’s anniversary brings back many memories.
“Ironically I was working for the news paper that year. I got to write a story on it. It was on the front page of the paper that day about it,” Brake said.
The event starts around 8 p.m.
They will be viewing star clusters, Jupiter, Saturn, and of course the moon.
“You haven’t seen the moon until you’ve seen it through a big telescope,” Brake said.
For more events happening across the nation, click here.