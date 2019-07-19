In an exclusive interview with News Nine, the attorney for David Chaney and Ben Harris says allegations detailed in an OSBI affidavit released this week are simply not supported by the facts. The affidavit, filed in an effort to obtain a search warrant related to OSBI's ongoing investigation into Epic, lays out evidence of four potential crimes: embezzlement, conspiracy to commit embezzlement, obtaining money under false pretenses, and racketeering.