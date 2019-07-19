Local Couple Accused Of Murder Was Lurking Online Prior To Incident
A couple accused of murdering an Edmond man were lurking on the web in the weeks and even days leading up to his death.
Provocative photos of George Watson were posted to the Next Door app in the metro, while photos of Lindsi Mayabb were posted to Backpage, a site known for soliciting prostitution.
State officials say while the digital age has helped shine a bright light on criminal activity keeping a handle on it isn't so easy.
Billing herself as a fun and sexy redhead looking for fun, racy photos of Lindsi Mayabb, the self-proclaimed Jessica Rabbit are posted to OneBackPage.com
“Everything is from drug distribution and trafficking to drug deals on the web, to prostitution and even human trafficking is now being done about 98 percent through digital media,” said OBN Spokesperson Mark Woodward.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson says the seedy site is a knock off of Backpage. It was seized by the FBI in 2018 and shut down.
“When it got shutdown by the federal government, seizing that site, we have found 15-20 similar sites using a very similar name,” said Mayabb.
Photos posted of Mayabb's boyfriend, George Watson were recently removed from the Nextdoor app, a social network for neighborhoods.
On the app, Watson now arrested on a murder one complaint states "getting a workout group started" "if you like my body you will love yours."
He goes on to list his phone number and claims he does massage therapy.
In a fit of jealousy Watson is accused of murdering Sawyer English who allegedly contacted Mayabb through an escort website.
Woodward says regardless of the nature of a website the internet can be dangerous if you're not cautious.
“You also have a lot of violence that can be associated with it, not only obberies are as simple as they seem, people can end up dead as a result of someone they met online,” said Woodward.
According to a post on the Nextdoor app, Watson was removed after it was realized he was a registered sex offender.