Habitat For Humanity Helping Out After May Tornado Destroys Family's Home
Central Oklahoma’s Habitat for Humanity wants to build a new home for a young El Reno couple who lost everything in the May 25th deadly tornado.
But Habitat says they’ve run into an unexpected snag.
Ricardo Escalante and his wife Maria and their two young children all were lucky to survive the twister that devastated their mobile home that night.
Maria lost her leg, and the couple’s two-year-old daughter Martina suffered a broken pelvis and leg.
Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity CEO Ann Felton-Gilliland says they are willing to pay as much as 15-thousand dollars for a 60 by 150 foot lot, to build the Escalante family a new three bedroom home.
But she says she hasn’t been able to find someone willing to either sell or donate the land.
“We’re desperately looking for a lot in El Reno, so this family can get along with their lives,” she said. Felton-Gilliland says Habitat stands ready to help any other victims of the El Reno tornado, who qualify.