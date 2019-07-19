News
OKC Animal Welfare Asks Residents To 'Storm Our Shelter'
Millions have signed an online petition saying they will storm Area 51 to see aliens. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is asking some of those people to "storm our shelter" instead.
The animal welfare took to Facebook and posted several pictures of the animals waiting for their forever homes.
"We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens," the Facebook post said. "Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!"
The Oklahoma City animal shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day of the week and is located at 2811 SE 29th Street.