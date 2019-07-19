Gov. Stitt, Superintendent Hofmeister Call For Audit Of Epic Charter Schools
Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister are calling for an investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools.
In a news release, Stitt submitted a letter to the state auditor and asked the audit involve a look back at the previously issued audits Epic in the last three years and any federal audits.
“Oklahoma is investing in public education at the highest levels in our state’s history, while also modernizing and developing new solutions for the delivery of education that ensures the best outcomes for Oklahoma’s children,” Stitt said in a news release. “As we progress towards becoming a Top Ten state, we must be equally committed to accountability and transparency across the public education spectrum. This is why we are requesting for the State Auditor to engage with an investigative audit of Epic Charter School and its related entities.”
Hofmeister commended the governor in his audit request.
“As every public education dollar is precious, it is critical that there be full transparency and accountability for how those dollars are spent. I commend Gov. Stitt In calling for this audit to help shed light on the matter,” Hofmeister said in the news release.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the state attorney general's office are investigating Epic's co-founders. In a search warrant issued Monday, the investigation is of an alleged embezzlement and racketeering scheme.