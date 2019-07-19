News
Oklahoma Expected To Be Real ID Compliant In 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma is working toward becoming real ID compliant, but it might not be this year.
News 9 checked in with Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, David Ostrowe, to see where state leaders were in the process. He said they've once again asked for more time
"We have applied for an extension," said Secretary Ostrowe. "Department of Public Safety has said we will get an extension since we are working towards that."
He said their goal is to be compliant by April of 2020. If that holds true the secretary said Oklahomans would have until October of next year to update their licenses.