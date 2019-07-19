Nevertheless, familiarity breeds contentment when it comes to real estate. While less than half of Americans own any stocks, nearly two-thirds own the home they live in. Many if not most Americans are at least aware of homeownership through family, friends or neighbors. And of course a house is a physical asset in a way that financial instruments are not. "You can kick it, touch it, look at it; you know it is there. It provides a sense of comfort that is missing when we hold stocks and bonds," said Anders Skagerberg, a financial adviser at Skag Financial in Murray, Utah.