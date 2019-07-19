Testing Underway For Oklahoma Digital Drivers Licenses
OKLAHOMA CITY - Around 1,000 people are now testing out digital drivers licenses in Oklahoma.
In the spring, the state shared with News 9 the process for creating the pilot program. Now, they hope for an official roll out in the fall.
Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, David Ostrowe, said they are getting feedback from testers.
The secretary said they somewhat have two groups of people: people that are asked for their ID frequently and those that appear well past 21.
Secretary Ostrowe said those that do have to provide their license at places like restaurants or liquor stores are helping spark change.
"Right now if anything they are pulling their phones out, [and] they are educating bartenders," said Secretary Ostrowe. "They are educating liquor stores that this is new, this is coming."
The secretary said he's been notified of some push back at different places. He even said he's experienced it personally.
"I'm standing my ground," said Secretary Ostrowe. "I had a meeting at the Department of Corrections recently. They said 'You can't enter without a plastic ID Mr. Secretary.""
He said this is all apart of making people aware.
"We are going to have to force change," said the secretary. "We are going to have educate throughout."
The secretary said their partners are working on a marketing campaign, and state leaders are also working to make others across the state aware.
Secretary Ostrowe also said they are working on communicating with law enforcement and even using a communication feature if someone gets pulled over.
"When you get pulled over, you will potentially get a text that says for your safety and mine please stay in the car," explained Secretary Ostrowe.