World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak A Public Health Emergency
The deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo has now been declared an international health emergency.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak in Congo to be a public health emergency of international concern.
This comes after the first Ebola case was confirmed in Goma, home to more than 1 million people and an international airport.
That person died not long after being diagnosed.
In just the past week, a woman brought the virus to Uganda. She too died just days after being diagnosed.
This is the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.
More than 2,500 people have been infected and two-thirds of them have died since August.
A previous emergency was declared for the 2014 to 2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa;That outbreak killed more than 11,000 people.
But so far, the World Health Organization has not said borders should be closed-- saying the risk of the disease spreading outside the region is not high.