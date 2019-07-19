Sapulpa Semi Crash Leaves 1 Dead, Closes Eastbound Turner Turnpike Lane
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Police said a driver of the SUV was driving the wrong way on Route 66 and hit a FedEx Semi truck AND died in that crash.
Sapulpa Police said the driver of the SUV was driving the wrong way and hit a FedEx Semi truck and died.
Witnesses said they saw the driver of the semi jump to safety just before the truck went up in flames.
Sapulpa Police said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but is okay.
Police said the the driver of the SUV was driving the wrong way on Route 66 and hit the FedEx semi near where 66 and I-44 merge.
The crash caused the semi to hang off the bridge.
OHP has had an eastbound lane of the turnpike closed since Thursday night while they work to clean up the crash.
At this time, Sapulpa Police have not released the name of the person driving the SUV.