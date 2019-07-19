News
OKC Officials Release New Details On Kings Of Leon Concert
New information has been released about the Kings of Leon concert to celebrate the grand opening of Scissortail Park.
City officials said you don't need a ticket, but are asking people to RSVP through Facebook and Eventbrite so they can get an idea of how many people will show up.
Pets are not allowed, officials said.
You will also not be able to bring food or drinks in from outside the park. However, there will be food trucks inside the park.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. September 27th.
