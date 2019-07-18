News
Young Baseball Fan's Act Of Brotherly Love Warms Hearts At Phillies Game
A young Phillies fan's act of brotherly love that warmed hearts on Wednesday night. When Dodgers infielder David Freese hit a foul ball into the stands, several children started running to get the baseball. The boy that got there first did something most baseball fans wouldn't – he turned around and gave the ball to the boy behind him.
The boys then hugged it out — a touching moment that made the announcers stop and go "aw."
"I think we can go home now," commentator and former Phillies star John Kruk said.