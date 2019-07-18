News
Police Investigating After MWC Pursuit Ends In Crash
Thursday, July 18th 2019, 2:29 PM CDT
Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Police are investigating after a pursuit ended in a crash at a Midwest City gas station Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the suspect crashed the vehicle at the Valero gas station located at 7001 E. Reno around 2:20 p.m.
The driver was transported in an ambulance in an unknown condition, according to officers.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.