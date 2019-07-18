If you look closely enough at the sign, the word "root" can be seen in tiny letters just above "BEER."

Business seems to be booming since the boy went viral. According to his mom Alexis Parker, he sold out on Tuesday, but would be back.

"I just bought him out," Deedre Coy Petersen wrote on Facebook. "He'll be back tomorrow, possibly with a more easy to read "Root" on there. SO many people still stopping to give dirty looks. It was cute and funny. No children were harmed in the selling of this ROOT beer."