Fans from around the world took to Twitter to urge donations and to express disbelief, horror and sadness. "Kyoto Animation are a rarity in the anime business," wrote Twitter user Mike Toole. "They treat their people well, they strive to own part of their works, and their creations are constantly excellent, at the very least on a technical level."

A user named AalalasesPen said, "To think it was only a few nights ago that my friends and I gathered…to watch A Silent Voice. I'm at a loss for words."

Devin Howard wrote simply, "Why the hell would somebody do this???"

Some speculated that the suspect might be a disgruntled "otaku," a Japanese word referring to socially awkward "nerds" who obsess over anime and manga comic books. In recent years, reclusive obsessives have been blamed for committing sensational crimes -- a charge anime fans say unfairly and inaccurately characterizes both those who enjoy cartoons, and the estimated 1 million or so "hikkikomori," or social recluses.

"It's not 'otaku commits crime,' but the criminal happened to be a consumer of anime," a 20-something female anime fan was quoted as saying in the Business Journal publication. Anime and manga are so pervasive throughout Japanese society, she said, that it is unfair to accuse the pop culture of fostering criminal minds.