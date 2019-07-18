His ouster came amid multiple controversies involving the agency, which has a nearly $7 billion annual budget. They included difficult contract negotiations with managed care companies that run the Medicaid program, a trial detailing alleged mistreatment of boys at a state juvenile home, and an uptick in deaths at a center for the disabled. Still, Foxhoven's job had not appeared to be in danger.

Reynolds had appointed Foxhoven, a longtime Drake University law professor, to run the agency in 2017 amid concerns about its handling of cases of children who died from abuse and neglect.

Foxhoven said in a text message that he believed Reynolds had made the decision to "go in a different direction" before he sent the June 14 email. He said he wasn't given a reason for the resignation request but that he doubted Shakur was a factor.

The email included what Foxhoven called an inspirational quote from the artist: "Pay no mind to those who talk behind your back, it simply means that you are 2 steps ahead." Foxhoven noted that, in addition to Shakur's birthday, he was celebrating his two-year anniversary as director and he thanked the staff for their work.

Foxhoven said he sent the message, which was similar to an email he sent the prior year to mark the day, to break down racist stereotypes about rap music. Several employees reacted positively with notes to Foxhoven — but one noted that the view wasn't universally shared.

"I love your 2pac messages ... and the fact that you still send them (despite the haters) makes me appreciate them even more," employee Lisa Bender wrote.

"I agree totally. I am going to hang in there on him -- despite all of the naysayers," Foxhoven responded.