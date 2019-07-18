Drugstore Chain CVS Developing Home Kidney Dialysis Device
Drugstore chain CVS Health said on Wednesday that it plans to test a device that would let more people undergo kidney dialysis at home, a play for the $35 billion market for end-stage kidney care.
More than 30 million Americans have kidney disease -- nearly the population of California -- and the prognosis is dicey for the 100,000 who begin dialysis each year. Roughly a quarter of those patients die within a year of starting treatment.
CVS is starting human trials on a dialysis machine designed by DEKA Research & Development, a company founded by Dean Kamen, inventor of the two-wheeled Segway personal transporter. The idea is to simplify dialysis, the process of cleaning toxins from blood, making it more accessible.
"DEKA designed this device with patients in mind to help make home dialysis safe and simple," Kamen said in a statement.