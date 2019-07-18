At a press conference ahead of the vote, Stewart told reporters, "It's very difficult to watch a House and Senate with a trillion-dollar deficit try and balance that budget of $10.2 billion over 10 years on the backs of 9/11 victims and first responders."

"Don't be nuts here – this is necessary it is urgent, and it is morally right," he added.

The bill was named after first responders who passed away from health complications related to the 2001 attacks, including Luis Alvarez, who died of cancer earlier this month. Alvarez, a former NYPD detective and 9/11 responder, testified before the House panel alongside Stewart shortly before his death.

"This fund isn't a ticket to paradise. It's to provide our families with care," said Alvarez. "You all said you would never forget. Well, I'm here to make sure that you don't," Alvarez said to a room of loud applause.