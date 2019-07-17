Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Tweets Aimed At Democratic Congresswomen
Oh boy, a lot of debate on my Facebook page, some of it heated, after My 2 Cents Tuesday night.
I addressed the House condemning President Trump's tweets aimed at four congresswomen of color. A lot of you focused on my last line which said, "…can we knock it off with this race to call everything racist?"
Mike in Ponca City wrote, "I agree Kelly, enough is enough!"
But Don countered, "No Kelly, it's not time to knock it off. It is time to speak out and acknowledge the fact that we have allowed a vile racist to occupy the White House."
This from Kim, "President Trump, while he shouldn't have tweeted it, is only saying what the majority of America is saying. If you don't like it get out."
From Elisabeth, "I bet no one has ever said that to you in all your life. That's because you are white. That statement is predicated on the belief that POC are somehow less American and have less right to participate in our society…"
But Patty said, "I'm tired of these four women who sit in our House running our country into the ground."
And this from Bill on Ponca City, "Let's everyone get back to work on correcting all the wrongs in our country. I will take Pres. Trump over any of these American haters."
Amy with the parting shot, "Kelly Ogle should have kept his two cents in his pocket. This is a bad look."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.