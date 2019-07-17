News
AAA Oklahoma Launches New Campaign On Texting And Driving
OKLAHOMA CITY - AAA Oklahoma said there are more “distracted drivers” on the road right now than ever before. AAA’s Leslie Gamble said cellphones are the culprit.
“The idea of distracted driving has been around for a while, but we said to motorists, ‘what is it that’s going to make a difference in your behavior?’ They said when you tie it to an act that is so despicable, like drunk driving,” said Gamble.
Gamble said at least nine people are killed every day, because of accidents involving a distracted driver.
AAA calls it “intexticated driving.” The auto club has partnered with area convenience stores, where they have plastered signs on gas pumps, urging motorists to resist the temptation to text and drive.