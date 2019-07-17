“The governor has requested for his office to receive a briefing on the OSBI investigation. As we dig into this matter, the governor is committed to ensuring accountability and transparency with Oklahomans’ hard-earned tax dollars, most importantly in our public education system. If there were loop holes used or laws broken, the governor is committed to working with the legislature to address it. At the same time, this should not become an assault on alternative public education opportunities that are emerging across our state, in various school districts. The governor believes Oklahoma can be a leader on innovating and modernizing the delivery of public education to best meet the needs of children today and to better prepare them for the future workforce. Oklahoma has already done so by becoming one of the first states to implement public Pre-K, and the governor is committed to seeing public education deliver new, forward-thinking solutions that consider each child’s unique needs. This must be accomplished with transparency and measurable results for the taxpayers.”