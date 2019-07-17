News
Meet The Weather Experts At Science Museum Oklahoma
Wednesday, July 17th 2019, 4:30 PM CDT
Come meet David Payne and his team of weather experts at Science Museum Oklahoma on Wednesday, July 24th! The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 12:00 p.m. You can check out the storm tracker vehicles in the parking lot, then head inside and find the weather team near the Wild Weather exhibit - and try some hands-on weather science. General admission pass to Science Museum Oklahoma required.
You can purchase Science Museum Oklahoma passes here.
The Wild Weather exhibit features multiple weather experiences and teaches the science the brings storms. It's just upstairs and only here through Labor Day 2019, so don't miss out!