Authorities Search For Pursuit Suspect In NE OKC
Wednesday, July 17th 2019, 3:45 PM CDT
Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit Wednesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
Police said a woman recognized her stolen minivan and started following the two suspects. She then called 911.
Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit began.
Police said the suspects bailed out of the car at Northeast 54th Street and Rhode Island Avenue.
The driver was taken into custody. Authorities are still searching for the passenger.
This is a developing story.