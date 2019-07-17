Norman Assistant Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Norman High School Assistant Principal was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual assault, police said.
According to authorities, police arrested Robert Davis on complaints of rape.
The victim told police of the alleged rape that took place in May. According to the police report, the victim said that Davis had drugged her and she woke up the following morning with different clothes on and some vaginal bleeding.
On Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 14000 block of Savannah River Way with a felony warrant out of Canadian County for Davis's arrest. Police said the criminal investigations unit confirmed the warrant was valid, and Davis was arrested.
Davis was transported to the Canadian County jail where he was booked without incident.
This is a developing story.