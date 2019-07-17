The park president, Charles Allen, told News 9 that around July 1, when the park became members only, they had installed cameras. He said they had been having an issue with car break-ins.



In new security video given to News 9, you can see just that happen. We’re told the video was taken on Sunday, July 14. In the footage you can see one man wait until some nearby dog owners get mostly in their car. Then he gets out of his car and allegedly starts breaking into another.



Eventually he drives up and smashes the cameras with what looks like a screw drivers.



Allen said they spent hundreds of dollars replacing the cameras. The park president also said he and the owner of the car that was broken into both filed police reports.



Security is something the park has been working on, and Allen said they want to make even more improvements.



They are hoping they can do that with the money coming in from memberships.



It costs $10 a month or an annual fee of $100 to join.



So far, the president said they have approved around 175 applications. This mean the park will bring in well over the yearly $8,000-$10,000 budget.