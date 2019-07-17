News
Overnight Road Rage Incident Ends In Shooting, Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is in custody Wednesday morning after a road rage incident ended with a shooting and a car crash, police said.
According to authorities, the incident started when a road rage driver pulled out a gun and fired at another person's vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and South Bryant Avenue.
Police said the vehicles drove north and both crashes near Northwest 30th Street and North May Avenue.
The gunfire continued after the vehicles crashes, officer said.
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries from the crash. No one was shot.
Police arrested the gunman.
This is a developing story.