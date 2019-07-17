News
2 Dogs Found On Streets Of Downtown OKC In Need Of Foster Home
Two dogs that were roaming the streets of downtown Oklahoma City are in need of a foster home.
The Moore Street Dog Animal Rescue helped get the pair, now named Sandy and Danny, off the streets.
The dogs were in pretty bad shape. Sandy is undergoing heart worm treatment and Danny appears to have fractured his front leg at some point.
Thanks to the rescue team, the dogs are healing up.
Now, the rescue team is looking for one foster home for both dogs. They told News 9 the dogs have a tight bond and are really hoping someone will step up and help give them at least a temporary place to stay.
Anyone who’s interested can apply with the rescue team. For more information, you can can email sdrmooreok@gmail.com or visit the rescues' Facebook page.