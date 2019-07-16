My 2 Cents: President Trump's Tweets Aimed At Democratic Congresswomen
It was supposed to be a united stand, instead it turned into chaos.
Nancy Pelosi walked into the House Chamber Tuesday, July 16 loaded for bear. She took the microphone and went after President Trump for his weekend tweets aimed at some congresswomen, telling them, and I paraphrase, if they don't like it here go back to the crime infested countries they came from and fix them first.
House Speaker Pelosi said, "President Donald Trump's racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."
But in accusing the president of crossing the line, she herself crossed the line.
A Republican member called Pelosi out for inapproproiate rhetoric by House standards, and the Parliamentarian of the House agreed her words should be taken down, and she would be banned from speaking the rest of the day.
The Democrats overruled all of that and eventually the House held an actual vote. Not on anything most of us care about. They voted to condemn the president for his tweets.
It was a barroom brawl, a bare knuckle fight over some tweets. They were certainly un-presidential, but can we knock it off with this race to call everything racist?
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.