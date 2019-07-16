Officials Call OKCPS' Decision On Wheeler Charter School 'Unfortunate And Unjustified' After Application Denied
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Public School Board has denied the application to create a dual-language charter school in the new Wheeler District.
Western Gateway Elementary School was proposed to open in August of 2020. Wheeler District officials said more than 440 students were expected to attend.
This was the second application submitted to the board to create Western Gateway. The school board asked for the first application to be revised back in April.
“Western Gateway had requested to serve as a neighborhood school. Which requires working with the district in a different way than any other independent charter might, or has in the past,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent.
At a meeting Monday, July 15 Dr. McDaniel spoke out on why he recommended denying the motion. First, he said that the school didn't align with the “Pathway to Greatness” initiative. Second, he was concerned whether the school could maintain the academic enterprise zone status.
Officials with the Wheeler District called the board's denial of the application "unfortunate and unjustified." Also stating, in part, that "Public records show the district's own review committee recommended approval of our application. Our hope is the board will reconsider..."
Western Gateway has 30 days to appeal the board’s decision.