NY Firefighters Throw Surprise Party For Boy Whose House Burned Down On His Birthday
Tuesday, July 16th 2019, 3:07 PM CDT
Firefighters threw a surprise birthday party for 6-year-old Erick Hill after his family recently lost everything in a house fire in Buffalo New York.
The fire happened Thursday, July 11 just hours before Erick's birthday party. All of his birthday presents were destroyed in the fire, KHOU11 reports.
Two days later, Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 and the Buffalo Fire Department joined forces to host the party filled with superheroes and gifts for Erick.