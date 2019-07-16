News
OSBI: Woman Arrested In Murder-For-Hire Plot In Major County
Tuesday, July 16th 2019, 12:11 PM CDT
A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after authorities uncovered a murder-for-hire plot in Major County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators said Kandi Neilson allegedly tried to hire a hit man to kill her estranged wife and her estranged wife's new boyfriend.
OSBI was contacted by the Major County Sheriff's Office on July 10 to assist with the investigation.
Neilson was arrested July 12 and booked into the Major County Jail on a complaint of solicitation of first degree murder. She has been denied bond.